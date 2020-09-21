Deputies arrest suspect in murder, theft of Lithonia man

article

Deputies have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting and theft at a Lithonia home.

Officials tell FOX 5 that investigators arrested 35-year-old Ryan Anson Carter at his home Monday with the help of U.S. Marshals, the DeKalb County Police, and DeKalb K9 Unit.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has charged Carter with the Aug. 23 death of Jamaal Antoine Cobb at a home on Park Drive.

According to the warrants, Carter shot Cobb in the leg then took his cash and his vehicle. Cobb died from the injury.

Carter is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by taking. '

