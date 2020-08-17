Deputies: 77-year-old Georgia man shoots suspected home invader

Bibb County deputies are investigating the death of a woman shot by a resident during an alleged break-in Sunday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 they were called to the 2300 block of East Pine Hill Drive around 10:20 p.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the resident of the home, 77-year-old Howard Walker, heard someone trying to break into the home through a boarded-up window.

Grabbing his handgun, Walker fired a shot through the window, hitting 53-year-old April Lynn Boyd.

Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have notified her next of kin.

The shooting is still under investigation. Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

