Dense fog lifts as near-record warmth builds Wednesday in North Georgia

The Brief 🌫️ Dense fog is impacting much of North Georgia early Wednesday, with visibility improving by mid-morning.

🌡️ Unseasonably warm air will push afternoon highs near 72 degrees, close to a record for Jan. 7.

🌧️ Rain and a few thunderstorms arrive late Friday into Saturday, followed by a sharp cooldown next week.

North Georgia is starting Wednesday with widespread fog and unusually warm temperatures, creating a murky morning commute before conditions improve later in the day.

According to the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team, the fog should gradually lift by mid-morning, setting the stage for sunshine and near-record highs by the afternoon.

Temperatures were already near 58 degrees before sunrise, warmer than a typical January high. Once the fog clears, a mix of sun and clouds will allow readings to climb quickly, with some spots reaching the low 70s — potentially tying a record for Jan. 7.

The unseasonable warmth is expected to stick around through the rest of the workweek. Attention then turns to a cold front late Friday into Saturday, bringing rain, a few thunderstorms, and a noticeable cooldown heading into next week.

🌫️➡️🌤️ Forecast at a glance

🌫️ Morning: Dense fog across much of North Georgia through about 10 a.m.; visibility may vary

🌤️ Afternoon: Fog lifts, brighter skies develop, and temperatures surge

🌡️ High: Around 72°, near record territory for this date

Looking ahead, rain chances increase late Friday night into Saturday, especially in northwest Georgia, where some areas could see heavier rainfall. Behind the front, temperatures are expected to drop nearly 20 degrees, returning the region to more seasonable January weather by early next week.