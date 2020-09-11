Democratic opponent of GOP QAnon supporter drops out of Georgia U.S. House race

Kevin Van Ausdal, the Democratic candidate for the open U.S. House District 14 seat in northwest Georgia announced Friday he is dropping out of the race against controversial Republican businesswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Van Ausdal said he is leaving Georgia for personal reasons.

“I am resigning from my race against Marjorie Taylor Greene. I am deeply saddened by the personal and family reasons that prevent me from continuing on as a candidate for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. Although all the details will remain my family’s alone, please understand this was not an easy decision. We are real people managing hard choices,” the Democratic nominee stated in a release sent to FOX 5.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The Democrat said he is thankful for all the support he has received in the race.

Advertisement

“This election is important, but it has never been about me. This race is about the people of Northwest Georgia,” he wrote.

SEE ALSO: Georgia candidate’s post removed for inciting violence

In his statement released Friday, Van Ausdal also took a moment to discuss his opponent. Greene has found a loyal following and controversy during her campaign supporting the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory.

“While I am stepping down from being the face of this fight for the people of Northwest Georgia, we have to carry on,” Van Ausdal wrote. “We cannot allow the extremism and divisiveness of Marjorie Taylor Greene to be unchallenged in November.”

SEE ALSO: Defamation lawsuit filed against stepmother of Garrett Rolfe, congressional candidate

Once Van Ausdal notifies the Georgia Secretary of State about his change in address, Georgia law states a new Democratic nominee will need to be named for November’s ballot.

“I urge the Democratic Party of Georgia to name a new Democratic nominee, and I will do all I can to ensure the energy and support I have received in my campaign will be behind whomever the Party selects as our standard-bearer in this fight for the soul of our nation,” he wrote.

Republican Rep. Tom Graves, who did not seek reelection, last won the seat with over 76% of the vote in 2018.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report