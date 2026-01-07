Expand / Collapse search
Dense Fog Advisory
from WED 1:25 AM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Clay County
4
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 5:26 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Dense Fog Advisory
from WED 5:59 AM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Hart County, Franklin County, Elbert County
Dense Fog Advisory
until WED 10:00 AM EST, Fannin County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Whitfield County, Putnam County, Paulding County, Henry County, Barrow County, Dade County, Oconee County, DeKalb County, Gilmer County, Union County, Carroll County, Walton County, Upson County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Troup County, North Fulton County, Catoosa County, Dawson County, Cobb County, Morgan County, South Fulton County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Lamar County, Coweta County, Walker County, Haralson County, Madison County, Greene County, Jasper County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Polk County, Newton County, White County, Spalding County, Floyd County, Lumpkin County, Rockdale County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Clarke County, Banks County, Jackson County, Towns County, Pickens County, Heard County, Murray County, Gwinnett County, Douglas County, Butts County, Oglethorpe County

Delta named most punctual airline by Cirium

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 7, 2026 6:44am EST
Delta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

A Delta Air Lines plane taxis toward a gate between other Delta planes at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York (FILE PHOTO)

The Brief

    • Delta topped North America for on-time flights
    • 80.9% punctuality across 1.8 million flights
    • Alaska and Spirit ranked second and third

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has been named the most punctual airline in North America.

What we know:

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, Delta recorded an 80.9% on-time rate across more than 1.8 million flights last year. Alaska Airlines and Spirit Airlines rounded out the top three.

The rankings are part of Cirium’s annual on-time performance report.

The Source

  • Information provided by Delta. 

DeltaAtlantaTravel NewsNews