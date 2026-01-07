Delta named most punctual airline by Cirium

article

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has been named the most punctual airline in North America.

What we know:

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, Delta recorded an 80.9% on-time rate across more than 1.8 million flights last year. Alaska Airlines and Spirit Airlines rounded out the top three.

The rankings are part of Cirium’s annual on-time performance report.