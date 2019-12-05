Expand / Collapse search

Delta honors military with special Atlanta airport lounge

Atlanta
Lounge opens at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for current and former military and their families through the holidays

ATLANTA - Delta Airlines is celebrating 50 years of service this year and as part of the celebration, Delta opened its 50th Atlanta Military Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held there Thursday morning.

The lounge is open to all military personnel and their families for the holidays.

It offers them a place to relax and recharge while waiting or during long layovers with some added perks.

The lounge will remain open through January 5 for both active and retired service members.