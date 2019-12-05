Delta honors military with special Atlanta airport lounge

Delta Airlines is celebrating 50 years of service this year and as part of the celebration, Delta opened its 50th Atlanta Military Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held there Thursday morning.

The lounge is open to all military personnel and their families for the holidays.

It offers them a place to relax and recharge while waiting or during long layovers with some added perks.

The lounge will remain open through January 5 for both active and retired service members.