Delta flight returns to Atlanta airport after hitting bird

The Brief Delta Air Lines flight 2654 safely returned to Atlanta after striking a bird shortly after takeoff. The Airbus A321 was carrying 187 passengers when it turned around. Delta apologized for the delay and moved travelers to a new airplane.



A Delta Air Lines flight carrying 187 passengers was forced to return to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after hitting a bird shortly after takeoff.

What we know:

Delta flight 2654 was heading from Atlanta to Minneapolis-Saint Paul when the impact occurred.

The Airbus A321 turned around and landed safely back in Atlanta, according to Delta.

The airline apologized to passengers for the delay in their travel plans.

Delta reaccommodated all 187 customers onto a replacement aircraft to finish their trip.

What we don't know:

Officials have not stated if the plane suffered any damage from the bird strike.

It is also unclear how long passengers were delayed before departing on their new flight.