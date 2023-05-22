Delta flight from Atlanta to Jacksonville potentially struck by lightning

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Jacksonville is believed to have been struck by lightning while attempting to land in Florida.

The Boeing 757-200 took off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 12:51 p.m., according to Flightaware.com. It landed 67 minutes later in Jacksonville.

In a statement, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines wrote:

"Delta flight 2990 from Atlanta to Jacksonville landed safely after indication of a potential lightning strike on arrival into JAX. Safety is our top priority, and the aircraft is being taken out of service for evaluation following standard procedures."

No injuries were reported, and all aboard were able to exit safely from the plane at the gate.

The FOX 5 Storm Team was tracking a thunderstorm moving through the area around the same time the plane was landing.

Flightaware.com shows the next Delta flight 2990 will not leave Florida until 9:30 p.m., delayed more than three hours.

This story is being reported out of Atlanta