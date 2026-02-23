Delta apologizes after flight forced to return to Savannah

The Brief Engine Failure: The flight was forced back to Savannah after experiencing problems with its left engine. Safe Evacuation: All 185 people on board landed safely and deplaned at the gate without injury. Travel Disruption: Delta apologized for the delay and rebooked all affected customers on new flights to Atlanta.



Delta Air Lines has issued an apology after an Atlanta-bound flight was forced to make an emergency return to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport due to mechanical failure.

What we know:

Flight 1067 was diverted shortly after takeoff when the crew reported issues with the aircraft's left engine. The plane, carrying 179 passengers and six crew members, landed safely in Savannah, where it was met by emergency fire crews on the tarmac as a precaution.

What they're saying:

According to a Delta spokesperson, passengers were able to evacuate normally once the aircraft reached the gate. The airline has since reassigned the travelers to alternate flights to reach their final destinations.