Delta Air Lines helping victims of Maui, people with tickets

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is helping the victims of the devastating wildfires in Maui.

The death total is currently 110 with many more victims expected to be discovered.

DEATH TOLL RISES TO 110 AS COUNTY STARTS IDENTIFYING VICTIMS

The airline says it's making the rebooking process easier for anyone who had tickets for a trip to the Hawaiian island.

They have also donated supplies to the victims and given at least $250,000 to the Red Cross to help victims.

