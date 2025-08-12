A delicious trip to Jasper’s family-owned empanada bakery 

The Brief Husband-and-wife duo Manny and Bellkiss Suarez opened Station 10 Empanadas last year in downtown Jasper at the bakery quickly became a local favorite. The Station 10 team uses family recipes in the creation of their from-scratch empanadas, with fillings that range from savory to sweet. The bakery's name is a tribute to the fire station in Woodstock where Bellkiss took Manny when he was experiencing the symptoms of a heart attack.



There are many treasures to be found in the small mountain city of Jasper — and among them is a family-owned business serving up authentic Argentinian empanadas!

Station 10 Empanadas opened last year in downtown Jasper, the creation of husband-and-wife duo Manny and Bellkiss Suarez. Manny was born in Argentina and Bellkiss was born in Brazil — and both shared a dream of serving up artisan empanadas here in North Georgia. The couple realized that dream a few years ago, starting small by selling their empanadas at a local market. They were a hit — a big hit! — inspiring the Suarez family to open their own bakery in Jasper.

So let’s talk food! Chef Manny says the Station 10 team uses family recipes in the creation of their from-scratch empanadas, with fillings including savory (beef, chicken, cheese, and pork) and sweet (chocolate, dulce de leche, etc.) options. Empanadas, of course, are a pastry — essentially, dough that’s folded over, wrapping up the savory or sweet filling.

The name honors the fire station in Woodstock where Bellkiss took Manny when he was experiencing the symptoms of a heart attack. The couple credits the firefighters for saving Manny's life and wanted to pay tribute to them through their business.

Station 10 Empanadas is located at 30 North Main Street in Jasper, and its regular hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. To learn more about the business, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning in the Station 10 kitchen!