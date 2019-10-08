Deliberations continue in murder trial of former DeKalb County police officer

A verdict is expected soon in the trial of a former DeKalb County police officer charged with the murder of an Air Force veteran.

Jurors are deciding whether or not Robert Olsen was justified in using deadly force when he shot and killed Afghan war veteran Anthony Hill.

Hill was unarmed and naked when Olsen shot and killed him in March of 2015. The former officer said he opened fire because he felt threatened.

Investigators said Hill suffered from PTSD and bipolar disorder.

Olsen never took the stand during the trial but claimed he acted in self-defense.

Tuesday marks day three of deliberations and jurors are deadlocked on some of the charges against Olsen.

Tuesday morning, the jury sent a note to the judge asking to review jury instruction documents. It was revealed in court that those instructions were never included in the court documents that the jury should have received on Friday when deliberations began.

Advertisement

The judge told the courtroom she believed it was an innocent mistake and the documents were accidentally placed in a separate pile.

The judge brought the jury in, explained what had happened, and they were given the documents. Then, deliberations resumed.