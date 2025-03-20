Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb repair shop robbed 3 times, frustrated owner demands action

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 20, 2025 8:18am EDT
DeKalb County
The owner of a car repair business in DeKalb County wants something done after he has been robbed 3 times. The last time, the person pulled a gun on the owner.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County business owner is pleading for change after surviving a terrifying armed robbery—his third at the same location.

The latest incident happened over the weekend at Dignity Star on Redan Road in Stone Mountain. According to the owner, a customer had visited the store for a flat tire repair but left after learning the cost.

A short time later, the same man returned—this time holding a gun. The thief forced the owner into his car. Luckily, the owner was able to escape. 

Authorities are now urging anyone with information to come forward and contact DeKalb County police.

  • Information for the above story was provided by the owner of the repair shop. 

