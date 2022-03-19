DeKalb police search for 13-year-old runaway

article

The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old who reportedly ran away from home.

Police said 13-year-old De'Sean Farrow was last seen on Friday on Arbor Crossing Drive in Lithonia.

The child is 5-foot-4 and weights about 100 pounds, police said.

The 13-year-old has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and sneakers.

Police ask anyone with information to call 770-724-7710.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE