DeKalb police search for 13-year-old runaway

Missing Persons
LITHONIA, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old who reportedly ran away from home. 

Police said 13-year-old De'Sean Farrow was last seen on Friday on Arbor Crossing Drive in Lithonia. 

The child is 5-foot-4 and weights about 100 pounds, police said. 

The 13-year-old has black hair and brown eyes. 

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and sneakers.

Police ask anyone with information to call 770-724-7710.

