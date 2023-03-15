DeKalb police release photos of animal cruelty suspect

DeKalb County police are investigating a recent case of potential animal crulety

The DeKalb County Police Department says the incident happened on March 12 at an apartment complex off Flat Shoals Road. Officers say they were made of aware of a video depicting the cruelty.

Authorities did not release specifics of what happened.

Officers released three pictures of the individual, who appears to be a Black male swearing gray sweatpants and a gray zip-up sweat jacket.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DeKalb County police are looking to identify this person in connection with an animal cruelty investigation (DeKalb County Police Department).

Police are assisting DeKalb County Animal Enforcement Services with the investigation.

Anyone with any information or who recognize the individual is asked to please contact the Cruelty Report Hotline at 404-294-2939 or Detective Watson at 404-286-7990 or tdwatson@dekalbcountyga.gov.