DeKalb police arrest two in connection with street car racing

Two men connected to illegal street racing were arrested by DeKalb County Police Sunday.

According to police, the two suspects were seen traveling more than 100 miles per hour in I-85. Officers later chased both people after abandoned the car and ran.

Police found both hiding behind a dumpster and took them into custody.

Investigators found three handguns and a large amount of cash during a search of the vehicle.

The suspects were charged with racing and reckless driving.