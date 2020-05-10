Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb police arrest two in connection with street car racing

DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two men connected to illegal street racing were arrested by DeKalb County Police Sunday. 

According to police, the two suspects were seen traveling more than 100 miles per hour in I-85. Officers later chased both people after abandoned the car and ran. 

Police found both hiding behind a dumpster and took them into custody.

Investigators found three handguns and a large amount of cash during a search of the vehicle. 

The suspects were charged with racing and reckless driving. 