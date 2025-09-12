DeKalb police arrest men in stolen car, recover IDs, Social Security cards

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 59-year-old Terrence Pennamon (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief Terrence Pennamon, 59, was arrested in connection with at least 4 car break-ins. Michael Finch, 44, was arrested after police found IDs and Social Security cards on him.



DeKalb County police said two men were arrested Thursday night after officers found them inside a stolen vehicle.

What we know:

According to investigators, 59-year-old Terrence Pennamon and 44-year-old Michael Finch were taken into custody outside a gas station in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road.

Police said Pennamon is suspected in at least four car burglaries:

July 26 in the 2900 block of Evans Mill Road

July 26 in the 4500 block of Klondike Road

Aug. 18 in the 2100 block of Flat Shoals Road

Sept. 5 in the 7100 block of Rockbridge Road

DeKalb officers said Pennamon may also be connected to another burglary under investigation by Stockbridge police.

Dig deeper:

Finch was found with multiple IDs and Social Security cards, according to authorities. Police said he faces charges related to those items.