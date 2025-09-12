DeKalb police arrest men in stolen car, recover IDs, Social Security cards
59-year-old Terrence Pennamon (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said two men were arrested Thursday night after officers found them inside a stolen vehicle.
What we know:
According to investigators, 59-year-old Terrence Pennamon and 44-year-old Michael Finch were taken into custody outside a gas station in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road.
Police said Pennamon is suspected in at least four car burglaries:
- July 26 in the 2900 block of Evans Mill Road
- July 26 in the 4500 block of Klondike Road
- Aug. 18 in the 2100 block of Flat Shoals Road
- Sept. 5 in the 7100 block of Rockbridge Road
DeKalb officers said Pennamon may also be connected to another burglary under investigation by Stockbridge police.
Dig deeper:
Finch was found with multiple IDs and Social Security cards, according to authorities. Police said he faces charges related to those items.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release sent to FOX 5 by DeKalb County police.