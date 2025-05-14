DeKalb law firm launches summer aid for families without homes

article

The Brief The Davis-Bozeman Law Firm will launch its "Summer Giving Express" initiative on May 31 in DeKalb County. Volunteers will distribute food, toiletries, and toys to families living in local motels and hotels. The firm is seeking donations, volunteers, and financial support to expand its outreach.



A DeKalb County law firm is stepping up to support metro Atlanta families experiencing housing insecurity.

What we know:

The Davis-Bozeman Law Firm is launching its "Summer Giving Express" initiative later this month, with plans to visit five motels and hotels in DeKalb County. During the outreach event, the team will distribute essential supplies including food, toiletries, and toys to families in need.

The giveaway is scheduled for May 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What you can do:

Organizers are still seeking volunteers, donated goods, and financial contributions to help support the effort.