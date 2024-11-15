DeKalb firefighters respond to fire in vacant 1930s home Friday morning

article

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3200 block of Lawrenceville Highway near Cooledge Road around 7 a.m. Friday.

According to DeKalb County Fire Rescue, the fire was initially reported by a passerby. Upon arrival, firefighters observed flames coming from the left side of the home.

The incident commander ordered the temporary closure of Lawrenceville Highway so that the fire crew could secure a water supply and facilitate extinguishment efforts.

The fire department says the house was a "historic 1930s home," which appeared to have been occupied by "transients."

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.