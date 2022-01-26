Firefighters investigate cause of flames in bedroom of Chamblee townhome

DeKalb County firefighters extinguished a fire Wednesday morning on Torver Lane in Chamblee.

Firefighters said there were no injuries and investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

"We were quickly able to put the fire out and prevent it from spreading the rest of the structure," DeKalb County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief DeJuan Gilchrist said.

DeKalb County firefighters extinguished a fire Wednesday morning on Torver Lane in Chamblee. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Smoke started in an upstairs master bedroom. Flames caused damage to almost the entire bedroom.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread. Insulation and fire-stops prevented the flames from spreading to attic space and other townhomes.

Residents were inside the home and called 911 after seeing smoke from the "outlet area."

Firefighters said there was heavy smoke and heat damage but not much water damage.

