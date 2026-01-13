DeKalb firefighter Eboni Kennedy graduates from rehab after on-duty injury

The Brief DeKalb firefighter Eboni Kennedy has graduated from inpatient rehab at the Shepherd Center less than a month after an on-duty amputation. Kennedy was injured in a Dec. 5 fire engine crash that occurred just months after she joined the department. Supported by a large network of first responders, Kennedy is now focused on obtaining a prosthetic and using her recovery as a "testimony" for others.



Less than a month after a devastating on-duty crash cost her a limb, DeKalb County firefighter Eboni Kennedy is celebrating a major milestone: her graduation from inpatient rehabilitation. Kennedy was released from the Shepherd Center this week following intense physical and occupational therapy.

The backstory:

The 35-year-old was injured on Dec. 5, 2025, when the fire engine she was riding in lost control and struck a tree on Rockbridge Road while responding to a call.

The impact trapped the crew inside and resulted in the amputation of Kennedy's left leg. Despite the trauma occurring just days after her birthday, Kennedy’s spirit remains unbroken.

What they're saying:

"Life is good. I'm doing beautiful," Kennedy said as she prepared to leave the facility. "I'm looking forward to getting my prosthetic."

Her occupational therapist, Sara Gartland, described her progress as "incredible," noting that Kennedy has applied the same grit to her recovery that she did to her fire academy training. Kennedy joined the department in August 2025, only months before the accident.

"She's worked really hard—inside therapy and outside therapy," Gartland said. DeKalb Deputy Chief Melvin Carter echoed that sentiment, calling her one of the department's "best recruits."

Kennedy hasn't been in the fight alone. A massive support system of DeKalb Fire, Atlanta Police, and the local community has rallied behind her. "The brotherhood, the sisterhood... they think they're in the fight alone. They're not," said Atlanta Police Lt. Kelvin Walls.

What's next:

While her dreams of firefighting were temporarily dampened by the accident, Kennedy says she has accepted the challenge and hopes her recovery serves as an inspiration to others.

"Going through the accident, it felt like 'why me?'" Kennedy shared. "I have to accept it for what it is. My journey going forward is going to be a testimony."