DeKalb Entertainment Commission looking for ONE Music Fest interns

Aspiring music industry professionals have a new opportunity to gain hands-on experience through a recently announced internship program by the DeKalb Entertainment Commission.

The commission is offering a three-month internship, providing participants with real-world experience in festival management and operations.

This program will offer seven interns the chance to work behind the scenes at ONE Music Fest, the largest two-day music festival in the Southeast. Interns will assist in several areas of the festival, including event management and logistics.

The highly-anticipated event will take place at Piedmont Park, kicking off on Oct. 26, giving participants invaluable exposure to one of the region's most significant music events.

For more information on submitting an application for the program, interested candidates should contact ythprogram@dekalbcountyga.gov or jdennis@dekalbcountyga.gov.