DeKalb elementary students bake goods for good causes

Call them the "Bakers of Briarlake"-- Four scholars from CC with lots of energy and a bounty of baking skills to boot.

"We just love baking," said Briarlake fourth-grader Emily Coil.

Emily and her friends Madeline Benedict and sisters Eva and Cypress Smith said their most recent bake sale earlier this year was a huge success in their DeKalb County community off LaVista Road.

"It went really well and at one point, we were just selling brownies and cookies out the oven," said 11-year-old Eva.

The third, fourth, and fifth graders raised more than $300 in just a couple of hours selling homemade blondies, brownies, and cookies, then spent their earnings on art supplies for patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. They delivered the items to patients in February.

"We decided to do kids in the hospital because they can only see one family member and they shut down all the playrooms and all they could do was art," said Emily.

"We figured we should at least give them something they could use to make cards for the family members they can't see," Eva added.

The DeKalb County elementary students are already gearing up for their next neighborhood bake sale in their subdivision this week. After personal experiences, the girls decided proceeds from the next sale will go to Lifeline Animal Shelter.

"Recently, we've all had a dog loss and so we want to give back to those animals so they can live a good life and live with all their needs," said third-grader Madeline. "And a lot of pets are being adopted during COVID and a lot aren't, so we just want to help," said Emily, a Briarlake fourth grader.

And this time, the Bakers of Briarlake will be equipped with some valuable new lessons they picked up outside of the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We learned that giving to others is very important and that we should bake more goods," said Eva, a fifth-grader.

