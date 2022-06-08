Work truck, trailer stolen from DeKalb County home while on the job

A warning to drivers in DeKalb County after someone stole a truck hauling a trailer parked outside a home.

The driver said he was only inside for five minutes when his truck was taken. It had tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment inside it.

"He said, ‘My truck is missing. I think it’s just been stolen," Jessica Porter said.

It’s not the call Porter wanted to get. She works at MasterPro Services which is a Restoration company based in Canton.

One of her employees was about to work on a project for a home in DeKalb County on Tuesday when someone stole his truck.

The entire incident was caught on camera.

"You can see the car pass and slow down and then it turns around in the neighbor’s driveway and comes back slowly," Porter said.

The home doorbell video shows the person jump out of the car and make his way inside the truck where he rummages through the vehicle.

Someone in the thieves’ car backs up and are presumably watching the surroundings.

Eventually they make a fast escape and it’s all within five minutes of the driver walking inside the home.

"There were no keys left in the vehicle, so we are not sure if they had some sort of device or popped open the truck and hot-wired it," Porter said.

Porter said inside were tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment.

"The truck is holding probably $20,000 to $40,000 worth of tools and equipment for restorations for homes, tile cutters, saws drills, pressure washer," Porter said. "His wallet was in the vehicle with about $500 in cash, all of the company credit cards. He also had a pistol in the vehicle in the truck that was his personal property."

The truck is a 2016 Chevy with the company logos on the sides. Porter wants anyone who might know the whereabouts of the truck to come forward.

"It was close to a lot of major highways in the neighborhood it was taken from, so it can be anywhere in the state of Georgia, Alabama, or neighboring states," Porter said.

Anyone who knows anything that could help in the investigation is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department.