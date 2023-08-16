DeKalb County woman surprised with Chick-fil-A for 100th birthday

article

A DeKalb County woman got a big surprise from one of her favorite restaurants when she was celebrating a major life milestone over the weekend.

Irene Brooks Benton turned 100 years old on Aug. 10.

The Georgia native had been a longtime customer of the Chick-fil-A on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur, so the fast food restaurant decided it was only right to help celebrate her 100 years,

To thank her for her loyalty and celebrate, the location catered a meal for Benton's whole family. They even brought the Chick-fil-A cow!

(Courtesy of Chick-fil-A)

Benton moved to Atlanta from Madison in the early 1940s and has lived here ever since.

Her family says she's been a pillar in the Ellenwood community and has dedicated much of her life to helping young mothers find jobs and get people transportation.

She got to celebrate with her favorite meal from the fast food restaurant - a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich and a diet lemonade.

(Courtesy of Chick-fil-A)

Benton has five children, six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

From all of us here at FOX 5, happy birthday Ms. Benton!