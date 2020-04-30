DeKalb County woman receives anonymous act of kindness

A DeKalb County woman got a surprise in the mail so big, she thought it might be a scam.

Dorea Williams said she opened her mailbox and found an envelope addressed to her but it had no return address and no name.

Inside the card, Williams found two money orders for $500 each.

"I was like wait a minute. I started breathing hard. I'm like, maybe these are not real," Williams said.

The card read, "Please take care of yourself and remember that others are thinking of you. Hoping that every day brings you a little more strength, hope, and comfort. Be blessed. Anonymous."

Williams said she was skeptical- so she went to Publix, which is where the money orders came from.

"I get to the front and I ask the lady, are these real? Do these Western Union money orders come from here? She was like 'yeah, these look exactly like our money orders.' I called the number on the back and it said it came from the Publix North Decatur."

Advertisement

Williams said the money couldn't have come at a better time.

She waiting on her unemployment benefit payments after losing both of her jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It means a lot. I'm so grateful and it's just a big, big blessing," Williams said.

She doesn't know who and she doesn't know why, but Williams said she wants this person to know just how much this act of kindness means to her and her family.

"I don't know what I did or what impact I might have made on their life at some point for them to want to do something like this or maybe God just spoke to them and told them to do something like this for me, but I'm very, very grateful. Thank you so much," Williams said.