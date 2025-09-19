DeKalb County woman recalls frightening police chase inside store

The Brief Police arrested a suspect with a gun inside a Dollar Tree after threats at a nearby Wendy's. The suspect was booked into DeKalb County Jail on stolen gun charges. Other individuals involved in the incident remain unidentified by police.



A DeKalb County woman says she ran for her life after police swarmed a Dollar Tree, searching for an armed suspect who had just made threats at a nearby Wendy’s.

What we know:

The incident unfolded around 3 p.m. Thursday near Panola Road and Covington Highway. DeKalb police said men at the Wendy’s told people "there was going to be a shooting" before taking off. One of the suspects tried to get inside a Planet Fitness but was turned away, then ran into the Dollar Tree next door with a gun.

What they're saying:

Sabrina Butler said she was shopping when chaos broke out.

"I’m unloading my items onto the conveyer belt and all of a sudden I see everyone taking off out of the store. In my mind I thought maybe someone stole something," Butler said.

She soon realized it was far more serious.

"The cashier ran out of the door too and I’m like what am I missing then I heard screaming and I saw the dogs. Two K9’s and officers with their guns drawn and they were telling everyone to come out of the store," she said.

Butler watched as police arrested the suspect inside the store.

"When police brought him out the police had the gun. It looked like it had an extended clip on it," she said.

Other witnesses told police the man had ditched a bucket hat and hoodie outside the gym before entering the Dollar Tree.

"There were cops everywhere. Cops everywhere. Not a lot of business moving around. Just cops," Butler said.

She added that the suspect seemed more scared than dangerous.

"The young man I saw, and I only saw one of them, he looked frightened," Butler said. "Don’t let these things influence you to do something that can never change."

What's next:

DeKalb County police said the suspect was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on stolen gun charges.

What we don't know:

They have not released information about the other individuals involved.