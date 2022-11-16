Freezing nights, DeKalb County emergency warming centers open

For the next few nights, the FOX 5 Storm Team says Georgians could experience temperatures as low as the high 20s.

To prepare for this frigid wave of weather, DeKalb County has plans to open a few emergency warming centers from Nov. 16 until Nov. 18.

Starting at 8 p.m. people can find shelter in the following locations:

Fire Station 3

100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates

Fire Station 4

4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood

Fire Station 6

2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta

North DeKalb Senior Center

3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee

To take advantage of the above warming centers, organizers said people must agree to follow the county's COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask, social distancing and having their temperatures checked.

Keep up to date with our latest weather coverage to find out when temperatures will dip.

You can find more information on DeKalb County's warming centers by clicking here.