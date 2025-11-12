DeKalb firefighters battle warehouse fire on Fleetwood Drive

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A DeKalb County warehouse caught fire early Wednesday morning (FOX 5)

DeKalb County firefighters have been battling a warehouse fire for hours Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The fire is in the 1300 block of Fleetwood Drive – east of Moreland Avenue.

Firefighters said they arrived at the scene and found the building engulfed in flames with thick smoke pouring from it.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

What's next:

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, officials are still working to fully extinguish the fire.

What we don't know:

There is no word yet on what caused the blaze, but officials said the building houses an art studio and event space.

The Source: Information in this article came from a FOX 5 crew at the fire scene.



