DeKalb County urges voter participation in upcoming Georgia PSC special primary election

The Brief DeKalb County residents are encouraged to participate in the special primary election for Georgia PSC Districts 2 and 3, with early voting starting May 27. Voters can choose between Democratic or Republican ballots, and all DeKalb voters will see both district races on their ballots. Early voting is available at ten locations, with six offering secure drop boxes for absentee ballots; absentee ballots can be requested until June 6.



DeKalb County officials are reminding residents to participate in the upcoming special primary election for Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) Districts 2 and 3, with early voting set to begin next week.

The backstory:

Early voting runs from May 27 through June 13, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Weekend voting will also be available on Saturdays, May 31 and June 7, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays, June 1 and June 8, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Election Day is scheduled for June 17.

Although PSC candidates qualify by district, the positions are statewide offices. That means all DeKalb voters will see both District 2 and District 3 races on their ballots, regardless of where they live in the county. The races are part of a partisan primary, so voters must select either a Democratic or Republican ballot to participate.

"Our PSC plays an important role in our daily lives, and it’s important for voters to remain engaged in each and every election," said Keisha Smith, Executive Director of DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections. "We want to remind voters to always make a plan to vote and to familiarize themselves with early voting and Election Day locations before heading out."

DeKalb voters can cast their ballots early at one of ten locations, six of which offer secure drop boxes for hand-delivering absentee ballots. The first day absentee ballots will be issued is May 26, and voters have until June 6 to request one.

Big picture view:

DeKalb County early voting locations

(*Drop box available at these locations)

Berean Christian Church* – 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain

Bessie Branham Recreation Center – 2051 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta

DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office* – 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur

Dunwoody Library* – 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody

Emory University – 1599 Clifton Road, Atlanta

New Bethel AMEC – 8350 Rockbridge Road SW, Lithonia

New Life Community Alliance* – 3592 Flat Shoals Road, Decatur

North DeKalb Senior Center* – 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee

Salem-Panola Library – 5137 Salem Road, Lithonia

Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library* – 5234 Lavista Road, Tucker

What you can do:

For more information, including sample ballots and polling changes, voters can visit www.DeKalbVotes.com or call 404-298-4020.