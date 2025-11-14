DeKalb County train crash: truck driver's life 'flashed before his eyes'

The Brief A train hit an 18-wheeler early Friday in DeKalb County. The crash happened at Covington Highway and Turner Hill Road. Crews are still investigating and have not reported any injuries.



A train collided with a truck early Friday morning in DeKalb County.

What we know:

The crash happened at Covington Highway and Turner Hill Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It’s not yet clear when the scene will be cleared.

A FOX 5 crew at the scene reported that the 18-wheeler was split in two after the crash. The trailer ended up on one side of the tracks, while what was left of the cab was on the other. The crew said the trailer was carrying cars, and some appeared to be undamaged.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A train collided with a truck early Friday morning in DeKalb County.

What they're saying:

Truck driver Toree Davis said his truck got stuck on the railroad track because it was too high. He was trying to figure out what to do when the train started coming.

"Once I realized it had got stuck, I was saying, 'Lord, don't let a train come,' and that's when I saw the lights start flashing," Davis said.

So he jumped out of the truck and got away.

"I seen my whole life flash before me and I thank God that I am here," he said.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 is working to learn whether anyone on the train was injured.