Police: Teens shot while playing with gun at DeKalb County home

Two DeKalb County teenagers are recovering from an accidental shooting at a home late Tuesday night.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers were called to a home on the 3800 block of Waldrop Hills Drive at around 11 p.m. after reports of a person shot.

When officers got to the scene, they found two 14-year-old and 15-year-old boys with gunshot wounds to their hand and leg.

Investigators believe the teens were playing with a gun they found and fired it off by mistake.

Medics took both teen to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their conditions at this time are unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.