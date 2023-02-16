Group of prowlers caught on camera surrounding DeKalb County home

A DeKalb County homeowner was asleep around 4 a.m. when a stranger knocked on his door startling him out of his slumber. It happened at a home in the Poplar Springs Heights subdivision.

"Four-twenty a.m., Tuesday morning, I heard a faint knock," said the homeowner, who asked not to be named for this story.

The homeowner is certain of one thing.

"He was clearly trying to come into the home," he said.

Home surveillance video shows a guy walk up to the front door of the house on Patti Parkway.

"You can clearly see his face," the homeowner said.

Several others are seen hanging back. The guy tries to open the door. Then he knocks and appears to look into a window.

"This gentleman had not only been at my front door. He was at my garage door as well," the homeowner said.

The homeowner said the guys did not give up.

"He and his friends were in my backyard as well, casing my home," he said.

Video shows another guy peek from around a corner behind the house.

"Fear. I was afraid," the homeowner said.

Another guy follows, both turn their faces away from the camera.

"What was he going to come in here and do?" he asked.

A guy, wearing a cap, tries the rear door. It’s locked.

"There would’ve been a shootout. I’m armed as well," the homeowner said.

The group eventually walked away. The homeowner fears what could have happened if they succeeded.

"I don’t want the wild wild west in my home," he said.

DeKalb County Police are investigating the homeowner hopes this crew gets caught. He hopes they do not come back, but he says he is ready if they do.