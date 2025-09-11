DeKalb County shooting leaves one dead; suspect remains at scene

article

A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in DeKalb County on Wednesday evening, police said.

What we know:

Officers were called around 5:38 p.m. to the 500 block of Pennybrook Lane, where they found a man who had been shot.

The victim later died of his injuries.

Investigators say the suspect, 42-year-old Francis Floyd Whyte, stayed at the scene.

He was arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

Whyte is facing a charge of malice murder in Superior Court.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity is being withheld until relatives are notified.