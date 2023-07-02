DeKalb County senior living facility residents frustrated after nearly a dozen car break-ins

Residents of a DeKalb County senior living facility say they want to police crack down on crime in their neighborhood after almost a dozen cars were broken into last month—leaving them to cover the damages.

"I just could not believe my eyes … the glass, all of my belongings just all over the seat," Chandra Floyd said.

Floyd says this is what she and several other residents at Panola Gardens woke up to on the morning of June 11.

"The entire community is being ravaged with crime, and now it’s hitting our doorstep," Michelle Carrington told FOX 5. "Just a couple of weeks ago, eight cars were broke into."

Residents shared images of the damage with FOX 5. Worst of all, they say they're the ones stuck footing the bill to clean it up.

"They took nothing, apparently. They just made a mess," Donald Fleary said. "The biggest issue was just having to come out of pocket for some additional moneys to replace the windshield."

"I wasn’t looking forward to having to pay $219 out of my pocket because I’m a senior, I’m on a fixed income," Floyd said. "It's ridiculous.

Carrington told FOX 5 she believes it’s part of a worsening issue of crime in the surrounding neighborhood she’s called home for seven years.

"There’s gunshots, there’s drag racing, there’s break-ins, you know, everything you can imagine now," she said.

"I know the other two senior buildings each about a half a block away," Fleary said. "They’ve had the same issue with cars getting broken into."

They told FOX 5 while the vandals didn’t take any of their belongings, the whole ordeal has taken their feeling of safety as requests to hire overnight security have gone unanswered.

"Not only is it just money, it’s our peace of mind," Carrington said. "We’re nervous, and we’re scared when we come in and out."

Some residents have started taking turns patrolling the parking lot themselves, but they said they’d feel safer at home seeing more of a presence from DeKalb County Police.

FOX 5 has reached out to DKPD to see whether they have any plans to increase patrols in this area. We’re still waiting to hear back.

If you have any information, give detectives a call.