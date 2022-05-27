DeKalb County to recount ballots over 'isolated issue' in District 2 Commission race

article

DeKalb County election officials will recount the ballots from all 40 precincts in the county's District 2 because of an Election Day issue that led to confusion about vote totals.

The DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections office announced it will do the recount on Saturday at 9 a.m. at its office in Decatur - days before the vote is set to be certified

The recount was initiated after officials say they examined the initial data and realized it made it appear like one candidate, Michelle Long Spears, received no votes in every precinct but four.

After examining the data, officials with the VRE say they believe it was an "isolated issue" created after another candidate withdrew from the race.

"We are grateful for the Secretary of State’s acknowledgment of the DeKalb VRE team’s diligence in this situation," said DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections Chair Dele Lowman Smith. "Our staff not only followed the proper procedures in advance but responded with urgency when this error came to light. DeKalb County voters can take courage in the multiple checks and balances built into the voting process that should give them confidence in the outcome of this vote."

All candidates as well as the general public are invited to watch the recount.