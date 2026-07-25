DeKalb County police searching for missing 14-year-old boy
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Chase, who has been missing since July 24.
What we know:
Chase, 14, was last seen leaving the 1400 block of Hyatt Circle around 10 a.m. on July 24.
He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue track pants, blue Nike slides and a backpack.
What we don't know:
Officials have not disclosed any potential destinations or circumstances surrounding his disappearance.
What you can do:
Anyone who has seen Chase or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately at 770-724-7710.
The Source: The information in this article was gathered from a press release by the DeKalb County Police Department.