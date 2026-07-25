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DeKalb County police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Missing Persons
Published July 25, 2026 12:13 PM EDT
Published July 25, 2026 12:13 PM EDT
article

14-year-old Chase (Credit: DeKalb County Police Department)

The Brief

    • The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Chase, who went missing on July 24 after leaving the 1400 block of Hyatt Circle around 10 a.m.
    • He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue track pants, blue Nike slides, and a backpack.
    • Anyone with information regarding Chase's whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at 770-724-7710.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Chase, who has been missing since July 24.

What we know:

Chase, 14, was last seen leaving the 1400 block of Hyatt Circle around 10 a.m. on July 24. 

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.  He was wearing a black hoodie, blue track pants, blue Nike slides and a backpack.

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed any potential destinations or circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

What you can do:

Anyone who has seen Chase or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately at 770-724-7710.

The Source: The information in this article was gathered from a press release by the DeKalb County Police Department.

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