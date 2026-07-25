DeKalb County police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

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The Brief The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Chase, who went missing on July 24 after leaving the 1400 block of Hyatt Circle around 10 a.m. He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue track pants, blue Nike slides, and a backpack. Anyone with information regarding Chase's whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at 770-724-7710.



The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Chase, who has been missing since July 24.

What we know:

Chase, 14, was last seen leaving the 1400 block of Hyatt Circle around 10 a.m. on July 24.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue track pants, blue Nike slides and a backpack.

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed any potential destinations or circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

What you can do:

Anyone who has seen Chase or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately at 770-724-7710.