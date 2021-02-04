DeKalb County police searching for missing 75-year-old man
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 75-year-old man.
Officials say Willie Peebles was last seen on Wednesday near the 3,400 block of Rockbridge Road.
Police described Peebles as being 5-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of 145 pounds. He has a low hair cut.
The missing man was last seen wearing a satin jacket, sweatpants, and gray shoes. He was carrying a suitcase and a cane.
If you see Peebles, please call the DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
