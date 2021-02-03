Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb County police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

By FOX 5 Digital Team
DeKalb County
Trevion Gray has been missing since Tuesday. (DeKalb County Police Department) (DeKalb County Police Department)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police need the public's help finding a 13-year-old who has gone missing.

Officials say 13-year-old Trevion Gray was last seen Tuesday near Wind Mill Lane in Ellenwood.

Police described the missing teenager as 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of around 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Gray was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.

If you have seen Gray or have any information that could help, please call the DeKalb County Special Victim's Unit at 770-724-7710.

