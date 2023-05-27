DeKalb County police on scene of barricade situation in Lithonia

article

DeKalb County police and SWAT are on the scene of a situation on Cragstone Court in Lithonia.

FOX 5 Atlanta has received several reports of a heavy police presence from residents in the area.

Police say that it is a barricade situation involving a person experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

No one else is currently inside the residence with that individual.

