DeKalb County police officer injured in multiple car wreck

DeKalb police are investigating after at least three cars were involved in a crash Sunday that injured a police officer.

A police officer's unit vehicle was hit by another car, after that vehicle was hit by a third vehicle.

According to investigators, the third car was being driven by armed robbery suspects.

The suspects were taken to a nearby hospital, along with the driver of the second vehicle. Details on their conditions were not immediately made available.

The officer suffered a cut to the hand, police said.

