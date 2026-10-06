DeKalb County police investigating infant's death

The Brief DeKalb County police and the medical examiner's office are investigating an infant's death on Eastwyck Circle, according to authorities. Video from a FOX 5 photojournalist showed a dumpster being towed away as detectives worked the scene. The investigation remains in its early stages, and no additional details have been released.



Police are investigating an infant's death in DeKalb County on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers arrived at the scene around 3 p.m. to the 300 block of Eastwyck Circle following a report of a possible infant death.

Police said detectives and the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene.

Details are limited, but authorities said the investigation is in its early stages and is active.

Police said additional information will be released as the investigation progresses.

Video from a FOX 5 photojournalist on the scene showed a dumpster being towed away.

A tow truck hauls away a dumpster from the scene of an infant death investigation on Eastwyck Circle on Oct. 6, 2026. (Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta)

Dig deeper:

Bystanders may have seen a person being arrested at the scene.

DeKalb County police said a man was taken into custody at the location, but it was for an unrelated warrant. Authorities emphasized that the arrest is not connected to the infant's death.

No arrests have been made in the case of the infant's death.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity, gender, or exact age of the infant.

It's unclear if the child's remains were found inside the dumpster. Police have not stated if they suspect foul play.

The cause and manner of the infant's death have not been released.