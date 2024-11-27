DeKalb County police host winter clothing drive

The DeKalb County Police Department hosted its 5th annual winter clothing drive on Wednesday, providing a way for the community to give back as temperatures drop.

The drive-thru event took place at police headquarters in Tucker, where residents donated gently used clothing, shoes, coats, and socks to help individuals and families in need.

An officer at the event emphasized the importance of the initiative, noting that as colder weather sets in, the demand for warm clothing increases significantly.

Organizers reported a steady turnout throughout the day, with community members eager to make a difference by contributing to this vital cause.