'God is real': DeKalb County mom shot in the head while riding Lyft recounts scary ordeal

A DeKalb County mother is grateful to be alive after a stray bullet struck her in the head while she said she was riding home in a Lyft last month.

The woman, who did not want to share her name, told FOX 5 reporter Joi Dukes the ride nearly cost her life. She credited a higher power, and her Lyft driver, with saving it.

"I had to pick up my belongings from the homicide department because nobody counted on my making it," she said. "God is real. I wouldn’t be here with my kids today if God wasn’t real."

DeKalb County police said the shooting happened outside the East Perimeter Pointe Apartments on Snapfinger Woods Drive on June 10.

The victim told FOX 5 she was coming home from a new job, but when her driver pulled up to the front gate, she noticed two men in cars arguing and got a "really bad" feeling.

"Next thing you know, we hear gunshots," she said. "The three [bullets] hit his car, two hit me. The wig I had on stopped one, and one landed in my head. I have a bullet in my head right now."

She called her driver her ‘hero,’ because even in the midst of chaos, he risked his life to help render her aid.

"He came around the car—even though bullets were still flying—he came and got out of his car. One could’ve hit him (but) he held my hand and tried to keep me conscious until the ambulance got there," she said.

The woman said miraculously, the bullet didn’t make it to her brain. Doctors at Grady were unable to remove it, but she’s thankful to be alive because she knows the ordeal could’ve ended differently.

"I’m thankful for him, I’m thankful for God. I pray every day," she said.

After losing her father to gun violence last year, and then becoming a victim herself, she told FOX 5 her prayers include an end to the careless use of firearms.

"My dad wasn’t in a bad neighborhood," she said. "My dad was working on someone’s car. My message to people is: Things can be resolved without guns."

No arrests have been made in this case, but DeKalb County police are investigating.

If you have any information, give detectives a call.