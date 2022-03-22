Police: Runaway 13-year-old DeKalb County girl missing for days

article

DeKalb County police need the public's help finding a runaway teenager who has been missing for days.

The DeKalb County Police Department says 13-year-old Zonika Lawrence was last seen around 10 p.m. on March 18 on Waldrop Trail.

Lawrence is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 135 pounds. She has born eyes and black and brown braids.

It is not known what the missing teen was wearing when she went missing.

If you have any information that could help police find Lawrence, please call the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710.

