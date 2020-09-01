DeKalb County man shot in possible road rage incident on I-285

DeKalb County police are investigating a highway road rage incident.

Police are looking for the man who shot a driver in the face on Monday afternoon along Interstate 285 near Moreland Avenue.

“We were just going hiking. We were just trying to get out of the house,” Hannah Doby said.

Like many people across the country, the coronavirus pandemic has been tough for McDonough couple Hannah Doby and her husband Shane. They recently lost their jobs and insurance coverage. The two decided to do what they love and head to Stone Mountain Park for a hike.

“I look up and see the driver tailgating us. By this time I see the driver coming around to the driver's side.” Doby said. “He pulls up to the side of the vehicle. I see the gun already pointed across the passenger seat. I told my husband he’s got a gun and he’s going to shoot.”

Police confirm the incident happened onI-285 near the Moreland exit in DeKalb County.

“As soon as I saw the gun my kids’ faces flashed before my eyes. I have two small kids a 10-year-old and an 8-year old. It’s the last thing I thought I was going to see was a gun pointed at my face,” Doby said.

Hannah was able to dive into the floorboard, but her husband Shane was hit.

“I look up and I see my husband’s face halfway gone,” Doby said. “The bullet went in on the left side of the cheek and it took out a good bit of teeth and the inside of the mouth. It came out the other side of his mouth and into the doorframe.”

Somehow, Shane was able to drive to the Bouldercrest Road exit for help.

“I can’t close my eyes. Every time I close my eyes, I see him, the gun, and my husband. That’s all I can see,” Doby said.

Shane isn’t out of the clear. His next stop is reconstructive surgery.

“I’m so very thankful that we are alive by the grace of God. Without God, neither one of us would be here right now,” Doby said.

Hannah is thankful this wasn’t the last ride with her husband and vows to find whoever’s responsible.

“I will fight for justice until this case is solved,” Doby said.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with expenses.