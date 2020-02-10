DeKalb County man arrested on child molestation charges

DeKalb County deputies and U.S. Marshals have arrested an Atlanta man on multiple charges of felony child molestation.

Warrants indicate 37-year-old Nyerer Tabon Davis “perform an immoral and indecent act in the presence of or upon” a minor child several times between May 2019 and November 2019.

Authorities arrested Davis in Atlanta on Saturday near the intersection of Browns Mill Road and Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta.

Davis was booked into the DeKalb County jail on charges of aggravated child molestation sodomy, one count of child molestation and two counts of cruelty to a child in the first degree – all felonies. No bond has been set as of Monday.