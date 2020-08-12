DeKalb County homeowners to see relief on property taxes

Homeowners in DeKalb County will soon see some relief on their property taxes. About $119 million in relied

DeKalb County homeowners could see an average tax cut of $944 for homes valued at $250,000 on their 2020 property taxes, according to county officials. The reduction is thanks to the Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax Credit or EHOST.

“DeKalb is committed to delivering high-quality services during this pandemic while providing substantial property tax reductions for the third consecutive year,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

EHOST, along with the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, passed back in Nov. 2017. DeKalb County is the only municipality in Georgia with an EHOST dedicated to homeowner tax relief.

Homeowners should expect their tax bills to be mailed out this month. Taxes are due in installments on Sept. 30 and Nov. 16.