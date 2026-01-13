Rabid raccoon found near popular Gresham Park complex

The Brief A raccoon found near the Gresham Park complex tested positive for rabies on Jan. 13. Residents must vaccinate pets annually and eliminate outdoor feeding stations to prevent attracting infected wildlife. Seek immediate medical attention if bitten or scratched, as rabies is a fatal viral disease affecting the brain.



A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in an area of DeKalb County known as a center for outdoor recreation.

Gresham Park rabies alert

What we know:

According to officials, the raccoon was found dead Jan. 13.

While the exact location remains undisclosed, the Gresham Park complex is nearby.

County records show up to 12,000 people visit the park each month.

Rabies in Georgia

Dig deeper:

Rabies in Georgia is present year-round, not just in the summer as is the case in some places.

Several rabies "cycles" are typically reported throughout the year.

Rabies vaccines

What you can do:

Residents must ensure pets are up-to-date on vaccinations and should eliminate outdoor feeding stations and secure garbage cans to prevent attracting wildlife.

Anyone bitten or scratched by an animal should seek medical attention immediately. Residents are also advised to monitor pets and contact DeKalb County Animal Control to report unusual behavior. Officials said wild animal trapping will occur only if a person or domestic pet has been bitten or scratched.

Rabies is a viral disease affecting the brain. While typically transmitted between animals, it can be passed to humans through the saliva of an infected animal, usually via a bite.

Vaccinations are effective in protecting both humans and pets. Residents are required to vaccinate their pets annually and register the tags with DeKalb County Animal Control.

DeKalb County Animal Control can be reached at 404-294-2996 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, or 404-294-2519 after hours.