2 wanted in series of gas station break-ins nabbed in stolen car

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 59-year-old Terrence Pennamon (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief Terrence Pennamon is suspected in at least four convenience store burglaries across metro Atlanta, with incidents occurring between July and September 2023. Michael Finch was found with multiple IDs and Social Security cards, leading to additional charges related to these items. Both suspects were apprehended in a stolen vehicle reported out of Chamblee, highlighting their involvement in car thefts.



Two men wanted in a sting of burglaries and car break-ins across metro Atlanta were found by DeKalb County police officers in a stolen car on Thursday evening. Both now face multiple charges.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, 59-year-old Terrence Pennamon and 44-year-old Michael Finch were taken into custody outside a gas station in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road.

Investigators say the vehicle officer found them in was reported stolen out of Chamblee.

Police said Pennamon is suspected in at least four convenience store burglaries:

July 26 in the 2900 block of Evans Mill Road

July 26 in the 4500 block of Klondike Road

Aug. 18 in the 2100 block of Flat Shoals Road

Sept. 5 in the 7100 block of Rockbridge Road

Finch was found with multiple IDs and Social Security cards, according to authorities. Police said he faces charges related to those items.

What we don't know:

Pennamon may also be connected to another burglary under investigation by Stockbridge police.